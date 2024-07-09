LeBron James’s Dominance on Team USA Perfectly Explained by Amen Thompson
The United States men's Olympic basketball team has been preparing for its upcoming slate in Paris later this month by scrimmaging against the Team USA Select squad, consisting of some young and emerging NBA stars, as well as Duke commit Cooper Flagg.
During the scrimmages, one thing has stood out to select squad member Amen Thompson, who's entering his second season in the NBA as a member of the Houston Rockets.
Thompson, 21, who was the No. 4 pick in the 2023 draft, had high praise for LeBron James.
"Dude's 40 years old and he's the best player on the court," Thompson said of James, who will be playing in his fourth Olympics (h/t Joe Vardon of The Athletic)
James is 39, but will turn 40 in December. Despite his age, the seasoned veteran is still torching his peers on the court, and he doesn't appear to have lost a step heading into his 22nd season in the NBA. Thompson admitted as much, declaring James as the best player on a star-studded Team USA squad.
Last season, James averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game while logging 35.3 minutes per night across 71 games. He'll have an even bigger workload leading into the upcoming campaign after participating in the Paris Olympics, though he seems fresh as ever heading into year 22.