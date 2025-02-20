LeBron James’s Latest Monster Dunk Left Son Bronny in Disbelief
The Los Angeles Lakers were struck by the curse of Mark Williams on Wednesday night and dropped a very winnable game at home against the Charlotte Hornets. LeBron James certainly did his part—scoring 26 points and dishing out 11 assists, while proving once again that 40-year-olds can still dunk with authority.
After he worked up a full head of steam and hammered one down over Williams, camera caught the reaction of Bronny James, who is still amazed at what dad can do after all these years. Or perhaps because of all these years.
Bronny did not see action in the 100-97 loss.
Watching the young Laker affect the pose commonly known as a Surrender Cobra after something good happened for his team raises an issue. We need to figure out what to call the hands-behind-the-head move when it's being done out of happy disbelief. Attack Cobra? No, You Surrender Cobra? Something much better than those two ideas?