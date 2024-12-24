LeBron James Likens Cavs' Past Rivalry With Steph Curry, Warriors to 'Rap Beef'
During an ESPN special for the NBA's Christmas Day action, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry sat down for an interview and discussed their journeys in the league. Among the topics of conversation, of course, was the rivalry between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Warriors which dominated the sport throughout the 2010s.
The rivalry between James's Cavaliers and Curry's Golden State team included four consecutive matchups in the NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018, three of which were won by the Warriors. During their sitdown ahead of Christmas, James compared the battle between the two sides to "a rap beef."
"Those four straight years, Cleveland versus Golden State. It was literally like East Coast vs. West Coast. It was like a rap beef. Golden State on the West Coast and the Cavs on the East Coast. It was like a rap beef," James said laughing.
James and Curry––and later Durant—were the biggest stars in the sport, squaring off against one another on a yearly basis. From 2011 to 2020, there wasn't a single NBA Finals that didn't involve at least one of James, Curry or Durant. Looking back on their compelling rivalries and multiple battles on the biggest of stages, the trio of veterans can all share a laugh about their "rap beef" now.