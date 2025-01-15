LeBron James Has Great Reaction to Famous Tweet
1. LeBron James turned 40 years old at the end of December. The occasion was marked by many social media users trotting out this tweet from May 2015, sent by a random person, who said, “Lebron is 30, this f---ery won’t go on for much longer, thank god.”
LeBron addressed the tweet on this week’s episode of New Heights after Jason Kelce brought it up.
“I saw that tweet throughout all of my 30s and I laughed at it so hard every single time,” said James, who seemed to genuinely get a kick out of all this. “You wanna know what’s funny? When I turned 40, the same f---ing guy said, ‘LeBron turned 40. This f---ery won’t go on much longer.”
Yes, yes he did.
2. For months, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo has been hyping up the movie, A Complete Unknown, on his daily SiriusXM radio show.
Russo has also talked about Timothée Chalamet’s portrayal of Bob Dylan in glowing fashion and has begged, pleaded and groveled to get an interview with Chalamet.
The actor, who saw Russo rant about this on a recent First Take, did one better than an interview. He invited Russo to the movie’s London premiere Tuesday night.
Not only did the radio Hall of Famer walk the red carpet, but he even got to meet Chalamet (and promptly told him that Stephen A. Smith knows nothing about Bob Dylan).
The only person not overjoyed for Russo here is his son, Colin, who hosts his own radio show in West Palm Beach.
Russo also faced some light-hearted criticism from Smith on Wednesday’s First Take.
3. The poise and professionalism here by Thunder sideline reporter Nick Gallo is truly impressive. Not even a flinch.
4. Here are the viewership numbers for NFL wild-card weekend:
• Steelers-Ravens, Amazon: 22 million
• Packers-Eagles, Fox: 35.9 million
• Commanders-Bucs, NBC: 29 million
• Vikings-Rams, ABC/ESN: 25.4 million
Ratings for Chargers-Texans and Broncos-Bills are not available at this time because CBS currently does not use Nielsen ratings.
Everything was pretty much down across the board. You can chalk some of that up to non-competitive games (Pittsburgh-Baltimore, Green Bay–Philly, Minnesota-L.A.) and some of that up to people tuning into news coverage of the horrific wildfires in Southern California.
5. Mr. Bad Beats, Scott Van Pelt, shared this clip from a follower and it’s just a remarkable turn of events for a game with an over/under of 128.5. Keep your eye on the clock and then the heave as the score goes from 69-57 to 69-60.
6. Props to this Reddit user who put together a video compilation of every trick play the Lions pulled off this season.
7. This week’s SI Media With Jimmy Traina features a conversation with CBS play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle.
Eagle talks about calling NFL playoff games. He also shares his thoughts on what it was like to call the Chiefs-Steelers Christmas Day game for Netflix, working with J.J. Watt and Pittsburgh getting snubbed at halftime while the Texans got Beyonce. Eagle also revealed the advice he gave us son, Noah, on calling a blowout in the other Christmas Day game on Netflix.
In addition, Eagle addresses reports that he will be Amazon’s lead NBA voice next year and discusses what it was like to call his first Final Four. Other topics covered include Eagle’s hotel issues, his addiction to pens and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo.
Following Eagle, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week’s subjects include the betting lines for the six NFL wild-card games, when is the right time to take down your Christmas tree, Hulk Hogan getting loudly booed on Monday Night Raw and much more.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated‘s YouTube channel.
8. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: On this date in 1992, Seinfeld gave us one of its most memorable sayings: “I need hand.”
Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.