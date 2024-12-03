SI

LeBron James Had Bleak Two-Word Message About His Dreadful Shooting Slump

Andy Nesbitt

LeBron James had just 10 points in the Lakers' loss to the Timberwolves on Monday night.
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers got blown out by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, losing on the road, 109-80.

James' struggles continued, as he finished with just 10 points on 4-of-16 shooting. He missed all four three-pointers he attempted and has now missed 19 straight from downtown. He has scored fewer than 20 points in five of his last six games and has shot under 45% in his last six contests.

Things are not going well for James, who played in his 1,800th career game on Monday night. When asked after the the loss what is off the most with his game right now, he had a blunt two-word answer.

"It's everything," he told ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

James added: "It's the rhythm. I just feel off rhythm the last few, three or four games."

The Lakers are now 12-9 and will face the Heat on Wednesday night. James, who turns 40 later this month, will look to pick things up in an arena that he used to call home.

