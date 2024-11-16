LeBron James Shouts Out Deion Sanders, Colorado Football After Dominant Win vs. Utah
In 2023, Colorado coach Deion Sanders had popular culture in the palm of his hand. His flashy approach to college football team-building won the Buffaloes millions of television viewers—and a 4-8 record.
A year later, the spotlight has retreated a bit, and Colorado has really been able to cook. On Saturday, the Buffaloes torched Utah—a team widely expected to contend for a College Football Playoff berth in the preseason—by a score of 49–24. The rivalry victory moved Colorado to 8-2 on the season.
While the Buffaloes may be producing more modest TV returns, celebrities are still watching. After Colorado's win over the Utes, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gave Sanders's squad an emoji-filled shout-out on social media.
"I don't hear (none) of those (Colorado) (Deion Sanders) HATERS being up front and loud! They’re in hiding now!" James wrote. "Coach Prime said 'We Coming.' Well it’s 'We Here' now. Love what’s going on there in Boulder."
James punctuated his tribute with a buffalo and salute emoji.
The Buffaloes are currently second in the Big 12 standings, a half-game behind first-place BYU.