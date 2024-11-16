SI

LeBron James Shouts Out Deion Sanders, Colorado Football After Dominant Win vs. Utah

The Lakers forward had nothing but respect for the Buffaloes boss.

Patrick Andres

Colorado coach Deion Sanders during the No. 21 Buffaloes' 41–27 win over Texas Tech on Nov. 9, 2024.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders during the No. 21 Buffaloes' 41–27 win over Texas Tech on Nov. 9, 2024. / Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

In 2023, Colorado coach Deion Sanders had popular culture in the palm of his hand. His flashy approach to college football team-building won the Buffaloes millions of television viewers—and a 4-8 record.

A year later, the spotlight has retreated a bit, and Colorado has really been able to cook. On Saturday, the Buffaloes torched Utah—a team widely expected to contend for a College Football Playoff berth in the preseason—by a score of 49–24. The rivalry victory moved Colorado to 8-2 on the season.

While the Buffaloes may be producing more modest TV returns, celebrities are still watching. After Colorado's win over the Utes, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gave Sanders's squad an emoji-filled shout-out on social media.

"I don't hear (none) of those (Colorado) (Deion Sanders) HATERS being up front and loud! They’re in hiding now!" James wrote. "Coach Prime said 'We Coming.' Well it’s 'We Here' now. Love what’s going on there in Boulder."

James punctuated his tribute with a buffalo and salute emoji.

The Buffaloes are currently second in the Big 12 standings, a half-game behind first-place BYU.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NBA