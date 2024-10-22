LeBron Pranks Bronny James in Nike Ad by Messing With His Car Ahead of Lakers Debut
Tuesday night is shaping up to be an emotional one for the Los Angeles Lakers and the basketball world, as legendary Lakers forward LeBron James welcomes his son to the team.
However, the father-son hijinks between the duo are already well underway.
On Tuesday afternoon, LeBron posted a Nike ad to his social media that depicted him putting his son Bronny James through some lighthearted rookie hazing.
In the video, a gleeful LeBron fills Bronny's car with cereal and observes his miffed reaction.
"Hey rook! You better not be late," LeBron taunts.
"Are you serious? Come on, man," Bronny replies.
"Hey. Clean up my driveway. It's a mess," LeBron says as Bronny tells him he's "too old for this."
The Jameses are widely expected to see the floor together during Los Angeles's opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and their humorous interplay—as well as their on-court fit—will be a storyline to watch in basketball this season.