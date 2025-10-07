Luka Dončić Had the Coolest Gift for Lakers Teammates Ahead of 2025–26 NBA Season
Luka Dončić is treating his Lakers teammates to an awesome experience after practice on Tuesday, taking them to the Porsche Driving Experience in Los Angeles for an organized team event, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.
As part of the gift provided by Dončić, each of his teammates will get the opportunity to pick three different Porsche cars and drive them on the tracks at the facility. The entire experience will be paid for by Dončić, per McMenamin.
With just two weeks until the regular season gets underway, Dončić is hoping to enjoy a bit of leisure time with his teammates before end of the offseason. This will be Dončić's first home opener with the Lakers after his trade from the Mavericks last season. Los Angeles will be hosting the Warriors in what should be a high-energy matchup at the Crypto.com Arena on Oct. 21.
With high expectations surrounding the Lakers in Dončić's first full season with the franchise, he's hoping to help alleviate some of the pressure on the team, and also bonds with some of his teammates off the court, by treating them to a unique experience.