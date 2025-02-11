SI:AM | Luka Doncic’s Quiet Lakers Debut Was Still a Great Appetizer
Just a taste
Luka Doncic finally made his much-anticipated debut with the Los Angeles Lakers, more than a week after he was acquired in the most stunning trade in recent NBA history. He wasn’t at the peak of his powers, but he still provided a tantalizing preview of what this new partnership with LeBron James will look like.
Doncic had not played since injuring his calf on Dec. 25, missing the final 21 games of his Dallas Mavericks tenure. Because he was easing his way back from an injury and easing his way into a new team, Lakers coach JJ Redick always intended for Doncic to be on a slight minutes restriction in Monday’s game against the Utah Jazz. The plan had been for Doncic to play about 30 minutes, but after the Lakers opened up a 25-point lead through three quarters, Redick rested his top players in the fourth quarter and Doncic only ended up playing 23 minutes.
“I was a little bit nervous before,” Doncic said after the game. “I don’t remember the last time I was nervous before the game. But once I stepped on the court, it was fun. And just being out there again felt amazing.”
Doncic was so-so in those 23 minutes, scoring 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting (1-of-7 from three), with five rebounds and four assists. His poor shooting limited his offensive output, but that’s to be expected after such a long layoff. Still, there was plenty to like about Luka’s first game in purple and gold.
Just seeing Doncic and James share the court in a real game was a treat. After the trade, it was easy to envision what that combo might look like. Seeing it in action was different, though, even if it was just a brief glimpse. The pairing isn’t only enticing because James is arguably the best player in the history of the NBA and Doncic is a 25-year-old perennial MVP candidate, it’s also appealing because of the types of players they are. They are both point forwards with elite passing ability who are also capable of creating their own offense. They are equally comfortable with being the main scoring threat or the main distributor.
On Monday, Doncic seemed content to be more of a facilitator, making smart passes to keep the Lakers’ offense humming. His best play of the night was a full-court pass to LeBron for an easy layup in transition at the end of the first half. But the most notable thing about that play was the look of pure joy on Luka’s face as he prepared to throw the pass.
That’s what makes the pairing of these two stars so intriguing for the neutral fan. Doncic has never played with a player anywhere close to the level of LeBron. Doncic is clearly excited about the prospect of playing with James, and was already enjoying himself in their first game together. If you take the Mavericks’ concerns about Doncic’s effort level seriously, then playing with James may provide the sort of motivation Doncic needs to maximize his potential.
Doncic and the Lakers will surely go through some growing pains as he acclimates to his new situation. Not every game will be as easy as a blowout over one of the worst teams in the NBA. But Monday night’s game in L.A. was a celebration of the beginning of a new era of Lakers basketball and a preview of things to come for a team with renewed championship aspirations.
The top five…
… things I saw last night:
5. Bilal Coulibaly’s dunk on his former teammate Victor Wembanyama.
4. Nikola Jokić’s off-balance three with Deandre Ayton draped all over him.
3. The wild final 12 seconds of the Kings-Mavericks game.
2. Three straight three-pointers for Wemby.
1. Austin Reaves’s reaction to hearing the word aficionado for the first time in his life. Reaves lost it when another reporter followed up by using the word in a question to Jaxson Hayes.