Luka Doncic Made an Absolutely Unbelievable Trick Shot Before Nuggets Game
Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night as part of a double-header on ESPN. Luka was on his way back to the locker room before the game when he took some time to sign some autographs near the tunnel.
That's also where he was when he threw up an absurd shot from way behind the basket and off to the side. Doncic threw the ball high in the air and it somehow dropped through the net as he went back to signing stuff for fans as if what he just did wasn't extremely cool.
That shot had no business going in. It seems more likely that someone dropped the ball into the hoop from the rafters above the basket. That's the kind of arch Luka needed to put on that shot in order for it to miss the camera and the shot clock and the backboard and somehow go in.
That's just pure Luka magic.