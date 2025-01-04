Magic's Jalen Suggs Taken Off Court Via Wheelchair With Non-Contact Back Injury
Jalen Suggs suffered an apparent non-contact back injury during the Orlando Magic's matchup against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Friday night.
Late in the first half, Suggs tried to steal a pass from Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley, but he fell to the floor and grabbed his lower back in pain. Suggs remained on the floor for several minutes as he was checked by the Magic's medical staff. He was eventually taken off the floor on a wheelchair.
The Magic announced later Friday that Suggs would not return to the game due to back spasms.
In 13 minutes against the Raptors, Suggs tallied six points on 2-of-7 shooting to go along with two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Suggs, the No. 5 pick by Orlando in the 2021 NBA draft, is averaging a career-high 16.8 points per game on 41.2% shooting from the field in 33 games this season.
The Magic entered Friday night with a 20–15 record, good for fourth place in the Eastern Conference.