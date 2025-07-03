Magic Johnson Flexes July 4th Vacation With Absurd 312-Foot Yacht
Magic Johnson looks to be having a fun 4th of July week.
In a post he shared on his Instagram, the longtime Los Angeles Lakers legend could be seen casually walking on a treadmill while aboard the 312-foot (!) superyacht called Whisper.
Here's a look at the clip, which he captioned: "You don't need much motivation to workout with this beautiful backdrop!":
While it's hard to pinpoint exactly where Magic is, some intense journalistic research (taking a look at another one of his posts) tells us that he and his wife Cookie are vacationing in and around Capri, Italy.
As far as the vessel itself, Whisper was reportedly built by Lürssen—a German shipyard—in 2014 and features a pool, gym, sauna, and private theater with the capacity to sleep 12 guests. The superyacht reportedly costs $1.4 million to charter for a week.
Must be nice.