3 Lineups That Orlando Magic Fans Should Be Most Excited About

New additions to the team bring new ways for Coach Mosley to shake things up

Nov 11, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) gestures towards Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
The Orlando Magic are primed for a deep Eastern Conference run this year after going all in after acquiring point guard Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies. With these new additions, there are a few lineups that Magic fans are looking forward to seeing

Starting 5 Lineup : Desmond Bane, Jalen Suggs, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter

Adding Desmond Bane to the starting lineup gives this team many new dimensions. The starting backcourt of Bane & Suggs is going to give opposing backcourts nightmares. Franz & Paolo will have the ability to focus on their game, rather than worrying about who will bring the ball up for each position.

Point of attack defense without Jalen Suggs has been non-existent, so by adding Bane, this team not only adds offense, but helps with their lack rim protecters by stopping the penetration before it even gets to the paint

Spacing Lineup: Desmond Bane, Jalen Suggs, Tristan Da Silva, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner

Need a 3-point shot? The Magic were dead last in 3-pointers made last year, but with Desmond Bane & a potential year 2 leap from Tristan DaSilva, we might be in for a treat with the spacing this lineup offers. Suggs, Paolo & Franz were the 3 who made the most threes last season. Desmond Bane comes in having made more 3s last season than any individual player since Paolo Banchero was drafted.

Bench Mob: Tyus Jones, Anthony Black, Paolo Banchero, Jonathan Isaac , Mo Wagner

This season, the Magic have something they might not have had for a few seasons, depth. Surrounding Paolo with a different set of talent allows for him to have a much higher use rate, and surrounds him with shooting, defense, and size to allow him to exploit favorable matchups

With an elite 1 on 1 player like Paolo Banchero, allowing him to attack favorable matchups against the bench players of opposing teams in in the team's best interest. This gives the Magic windows of opportunity they can still have a potent offense, even while most of their starting group is taking a breather

JOHNATHAN RAMLAKHAN

Johnathan Ramlakhan has covered the NBA for 5 years including live coverage of the Orlando Magic & Miami Heat. Additionally, he worked for several MMA & Boxing promotions spearheading the social media divisions, and interviewing their top athletes. Johnathan received his bachelors at UCF, as well as Masters in Sports Management from Full Sail University.