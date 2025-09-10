3 Lineups That Orlando Magic Fans Should Be Most Excited About
The Orlando Magic are primed for a deep Eastern Conference run this year after going all in after acquiring point guard Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies. With these new additions, there are a few lineups that Magic fans are looking forward to seeing
Starting 5 Lineup : Desmond Bane, Jalen Suggs, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter
Adding Desmond Bane to the starting lineup gives this team many new dimensions. The starting backcourt of Bane & Suggs is going to give opposing backcourts nightmares. Franz & Paolo will have the ability to focus on their game, rather than worrying about who will bring the ball up for each position.
Point of attack defense without Jalen Suggs has been non-existent, so by adding Bane, this team not only adds offense, but helps with their lack rim protecters by stopping the penetration before it even gets to the paint
Spacing Lineup: Desmond Bane, Jalen Suggs, Tristan Da Silva, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner
Need a 3-point shot? The Magic were dead last in 3-pointers made last year, but with Desmond Bane & a potential year 2 leap from Tristan DaSilva, we might be in for a treat with the spacing this lineup offers. Suggs, Paolo & Franz were the 3 who made the most threes last season. Desmond Bane comes in having made more 3s last season than any individual player since Paolo Banchero was drafted.
Bench Mob: Tyus Jones, Anthony Black, Paolo Banchero, Jonathan Isaac , Mo Wagner
This season, the Magic have something they might not have had for a few seasons, depth. Surrounding Paolo with a different set of talent allows for him to have a much higher use rate, and surrounds him with shooting, defense, and size to allow him to exploit favorable matchups
With an elite 1 on 1 player like Paolo Banchero, allowing him to attack favorable matchups against the bench players of opposing teams in in the team's best interest. This gives the Magic windows of opportunity they can still have a potent offense, even while most of their starting group is taking a breather