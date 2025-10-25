5 Magic Grades after loss to Hawks
The Orlando Magic vs the Atlanta Hawks came down to the wire, with the Hawks being able to squeeze out a win in Orlando. The team had many great individual performances as well as a few that left more to be desired. Let's take a look at how the Magic players scored on their report card.
Franz Wagner had himself another explosive first half, scoring 21 points. However, in the second half, he only scored 6 of his 27. Regardless, he still led the Magic in scoring & was the engine of the offense when it looked its best. The 5 fouls and 4 turnovers do lower the grade, but should be something we see less of as we go further into the season
Paolo Banchero was almost a ghost tonight, scoring just 11 points on low-percentage shooting. The most questionable shot was his fadeaway three with 10 seconds to go, down 2. The team could’ve worked for a better shot however, you want the best player on your team to have the ball in their hands when the clock is running low. Paolo has started this season on a slow foot, so look for him to improve his grade in future games.
Desmond Bane had a good night all around, having more assists in the first quarter than he did all last game. He also rebounded the ball well, having 7 rebounds, which was right behind Wendell Carter Jr. However, Desmond had a tough night shooting the ball, going 1/7 from deep and 5 of 14 overall. The team is showing some learning pains as they mesh, so as this team continues to develop chemistry, expect Bane to improve his efficiency
Tristan da Silva had himself another impactful game, scoring 15 points off the bench, good for second-highest on the team. After his rookie year was filled with inconsistency, it seems Tristan is playing with another level of confidence, translating to great play on the court. He also added 6 rebounds, including 3 of those being on the offensive glass.
Jalen Suggs was another bright spot on the team, pouring in 11 points and hitting a team-leading 3-point shots. The only negative is the scare he gives Magic fans when he’s flying through the air trying to block the opposing Center’s shot at the rim. Outside of that, Jalen was a monster defensively, and once he’s fully healthy and able to join Bane full-time, they will be a force to be reckoned with.