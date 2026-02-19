Why the Magic's vision is looking more questionable by day

The Orlando Magic exit the All-Star break needing a sizable hot streak to salvage the rest of the 2025-26 season and, most importantly, to avoid a second-straight play-in appearance.

At 28-25, they have significantly underperformed in the weakest Eastern Conference in recent memory. Their offense, even with Desmond Bane, has struggled mightily; the defense has regressed; the coaching has been subpar, at best; and the thick, Florida clouds continue to hover over the organization's short- and long-term vision.

CBS Sports' Sam Quinn dropped his latest Front Office rankings, dropping the Magic to No. 21 -- six spots from where he ranked them in July -- in part due to the organization's (lack of) foresight.

"Given where Banchero was after last season, there was probably no way around giving him the max," Quinn, who evaluates each front office every February and July, wrote. "Did they really need to give Wagner an instant max without real negotiation after his third season? That deal drew a fair amount of criticism at the time, and even if Wagner is a reasonable 25% max player, every dollar is going to count moving forward.

"Banchero's contract will give the Magic four players making more than $30 million next season, and Anthony Black is going to need to get paid as well. They've given themselves a few paths to wiggle room, but if you're going to be as capped out and light on picks as the Magic are, you need to be a better team than this. They're not a lost cause, but the front office's vision isn't fully clicking, and they'll have work ahead to make it all come together."

Magic have some tough decisions to make:

Feb 3, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley yells to his team during a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

One thing I pinpointed as something the Magic must focus on post-All-Star break is evaluating this current core, spearheaded by Banchero, Wagner and Desmond Bane, whom they acquired last summer.

I don't think it's very likely they try to rewrite their wrongs with the Bane trade after just one summer. But they will have some tough conversations to have. Wagner, Banchero, Jalen Suggs and Bane allocate for nearly 94 percent of the team's salary cap this season; Wendell Carter Jr. buoys it to ~104 percent. That's too much for a team that's three games above .500 the last two seasons.

Acquiring Bane eliminated any pre-existing room for patience, and Orlando has very few avenues for improving in the short- and long-term if it keeps this current core intact. Injuries have played a part. But Magic president Jeff Weltman pushed all his chips into the middle, and so far, their hand is drawing dead.

More Orlando Magic OnSi Stories: