Magic Blockbuster Trade Idea Unexpectedly Sends 2-Time NBA Champion To Orlando
Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner established themselves as one of the NBA's best forward tandems in 2025.
This is why almost every trade rumor involving the Magic pitches a guard or big man coming to Orlando, specifically an offensive-minded one. The Magic's defense was phenomenal in the regular season, but only Banchero and Wagner found substantial success on offense.
Magic Trade Idea Sends Kevin Durant to Orlando
The first major issue with this scenario is the Suns can find much better return packages for the 15-time All-Star. Isaac is a solid contributor mainly included for salary matching purposes, Anthony is a tenacious guard yet to show serious flashes, and the handful of picks Orlando would send don't have much upside.
The heavily rumored suitors for Durant—the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Houston Rockets—could offer substantially better offers.
The first major issue with this scenario is the Suns can find much better return packages for the 15-time All-Star. Isaac is a solid contributor mainly included for salary matching purposes, Anthony is a tenacious guard yet to show serious flashes, and the handful of picks Orlando would send don't have much upside. The heavily rumored suitors for Durant—the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Houston Rockets—could offer substantially better offers.
The next question is why would the Magic add yet another standout forward to their rotation? Unless Magic coach Jamahl Mosley plans to start Banchero, Wagner, or Durant at center, it's impossible to play all three at once.
Banchero and Wagner don't possess the three-point shooting prowess to productively perform at shooting guard. Although Durant does, it's hard to imagine him keeping up with smaller guards on the defensive end at 36 years old.
The only logical route for Durant landing in Orlando is if the Magic's front office immediately traded Wagner for a complement piece in the backcourt or frontcourt.
MORE ORLANDO MAGIC NEWS
Re-Draft Shows Orlando Magic's Cole Anthony May Have Been A Steal In 2020
Orlando Magic Could Be On Similar Path To Success As Oklahoma City Thunder