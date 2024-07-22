3 Takeaways From Magic's Summer League Run
It didn't end as well as it started, but the Orlando Magic saw a lot of positives from their five-game stint in the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas.
Orlando went 2-3, dropping each of its final three games, including a heartbreaking 102-100 loss to the Brooklyn Nets in overtime. Nevertheless, there was plenty to build on for the Magic, ranging from the play of Jett Howard and Tristan da Silva to many of their summer league teammates impressing in their bid to earn roster spots around the league next season.
Here are three takeaways from the Magic's stint in the NBA 2K25 Summer League
Jett Howard shows growth
With Anthony Black getting a brief run with the Magic and da Silva just dipping his toes into the NBA waters, Howard was one of the biggest question marks after he spent most of his rookie season in the G-League.
In a three-game sample size, Howard showed the offensive prowess that made him a lottery pick in 2023 and the growth he has made as a facilitator. The 6-foot-8 guard averaged 19 points per game, made 47.6 percent of his threes and also had at least three assists across his three appearances.
"It's been super beneficial," Howard said of playing in the summer league. "Just to get up and down is beneficial, especially playing competition like this at a high level."
Howard's improvement hasn't gone unnoticed. Black, who Orlando also took in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft, noted the growth he has seen from his teammate.
"Much improved," Black said of Howard. "They're challenging him to work on his defense he's proven every day he's going to get better there. [He's] asking questions in practice, taking every rep seriously in practice, so there's definitely a lot of improvement there."
For a team that needs to improve its ability to make 3-pointers, Howard can be part of the solution. Continuing to build on the upward trajectory he appears to be on ahead of his second year can add another dimension to the Magic that they currently lack and make them even more dangerous next season.
Tristan da Silva surpasses expectations
How well a player's game can translate from the college ranks is one of the biggest questions NBA execs face when drafting a player.
For Orlando, da Silva's performance was more than promising. The 2024 first-round pick averaged over 17 points per game and also made over 50 percent of his 3s in his three games. da Silva, 23, also had multiple assists and at least one steal in every game of his summer league stint.
"It's really good getting a sense of playing in an NBA setting with NBA talent around me," da Silva said. "Getting a little feel for my teammates, for the type of offense [and] type of defense we like to run, it's been really beneficial."
Howard lauded the play of the 2024 first-round pick and noted it was just the continuation of what he had seen since their first summer league practice together.
"I'm super impressed," Howard said of da Silva. "I knew coming in he was probably more seasoned because he's a little older and he showed that right away. He hit the ground running as soon as we got to training camp."
da Silva's ability to do a little bit of everything was one of his calling cards coming out of Colorado and it was on full display in his first taste of NBA action. Given Orlando's depth, da Silva faces an uphill climb to earn consistent minutes, but with his versatility and shooting prowess, the 6-foot-8 Brazilian-German forward showed he may not be far off if he can carry his success from the summer league into his rookie season.
Jay Huff and Théo Maledon among players worthy of two-way contracts
With Orlando having two more spots open for two-way contracts alongside reigning G-League MVP Trevelin Queen, the summer league was a great opportunity for players to make a strong impression in hopes of landing a contract for next season.
Among the players who did well for themselves were 7-foot-1 center Jay Huff and 6-foot-4 French guard Théo Maledon. Huff, 25, started all five games and was a force on both ends of the court, averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game.
Maledon, 23, made the most of the playing time he received in the final two games, averaging 19 points and seven assists. He also has starting experience from his rookie season in 2020-21 with the Oklahoma City Thunder, as he started 49 of the 65 games he played in.
Xavier Moon and Charlie Brown Jr. also gave strong accounts of themselves. Brown Jr., 27, scored 21 points in Orlando's 115-100 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday and Moon, 29, had a pair of games with at least five assists.
