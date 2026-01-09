Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero exercised (some) demons in their most recent win over the Brooklyn Wins, burying the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired in overtime after blowing an 18-point second-half lead.

PAOLO BANCHERO GAME-WINNER IN BROOKLYN 🚨



PB WITH THE J 🎯 pic.twitter.com/7xONKsOoyI — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 8, 2026

It marked Banchero's first made 3-pointer in a "clutch" situation this season -- and it wasn't long after the fourth-year wing airballed the game-winning prayer at the end of regulation.

As a result, the Magic forward tallied his third 30-point game of the season, adding 14 rbeounds, six assists on 11-of-19 shooting across 43 minutes. Though he also joined some elite company crossing three statistical benchmarks.

Paolo Banchero became the 13th player in NBA history to exceed 5,000 career points, 1,600 rebounds and 1,000 assists before reaching his age-24 season.

In our W against Brooklyn, Paolo Banchero became the 13th player age 23-or-younger in NBA history to have 5,000+ career points, 1,600+ career rebounds and 1,000+ career assists.



Congratulations, Paolo 👏 pic.twitter.com/qLAKCq3wcD — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 8, 2026

Among the others who accomplished that feat? LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Kevin Durant and former Magic guard Tracy McGrady. Pretty good company, eh?!

Banchero's game-winner could be jolt team needed:

It's been an uneven month for the Magic, who are 8-9 over their last 17 with a 2-2 start to the New Year. The same could be said about Banchero, who's having the worst and least efficient season of his career to date.

Perhaps, however, Banchero's game-winner can help not only him -- but the Magic collectively -- to turn the tide. Orlando has been consistently inconsistent this season. Injuries to Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs haven't helped matters, but it hasn't really found its stride outside of an 11-game stretch to end November -- most of which came without Banchero.

The former No. 1 has been better over his last six games, averaging 25.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists. on 53.6/40.9/.70.0 shooting splits. It's a step in the right direction. His impact on either end hasn't been quite consistent, but growth isn't always linear.

At the very least, Orlando should continue stacking wins -- which they haven't done since late November. It plays the league's easiest schedule in January with four of their next six inside Kia Center.

The Magic hope to secure their first win streak on Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. EST.