Hawks vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (5-16) hopes to snap a five-game losing streak against the struggling Atlanta Hawks (11-10), who are in the midst of a three-game slide of their own.
The Magic's struggles as of late can be tied to the volume of injuries the team has faced. But reinforcements are coming tonight.
Markelle Fultz, who was drafted No. 1 overall in 2017 and traded to the Magic in 2019, is available for the first time this season with a toe injury and is expected to make his season debut. Cole Anthony is also returning after missing the last 16 games with an oblique strain.
Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...
Hawks vs. Magic Broadcast Information
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 30
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Hawks vs. Magic Injury Report
Atlanta Hawks
- Bogdan Bogdanovic (DOUBTFUL - knee)
- Jalen Johnson (DOUBTFUL - ankle)
Orlando Magic
- Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)
- Wendell Carter Jr. (OUT - plantar fascia)
- Jalen Suggs (OUT - knee)
- Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)
Hawks vs. Magic Projected Starters
Atlanta Hawks
- PG Trae Young
- SG Dejounte Murray
- SF DeAndre Hunter
- PF John Collins
- C Clint Capela
Orlando Magic
- PG Cole Anthony
- SG Gary Harris
- SF Franz Wagner
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Bol Bol
You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.
Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.
Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.
Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.