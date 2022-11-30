Hawks vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic is getting healthier as it faces the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night. Here's what you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (5-16) hopes to snap a five-game losing streak against the struggling Atlanta Hawks (11-10), who are in the midst of a three-game slide of their own.

The Magic's struggles as of late can be tied to the volume of injuries the team has faced. But reinforcements are coming tonight.

Markelle Fultz, who was drafted No. 1 overall in 2017 and traded to the Magic in 2019, is available for the first time this season with a toe injury and is expected to make his season debut. Cole Anthony is also returning after missing the last 16 games with an oblique strain.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...

Hawks vs. Magic Broadcast Information

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 30

Wednesday, Nov. 30 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Hawks vs. Magic Injury Report

Atlanta Hawks

Bogdan Bogdanovic (DOUBTFUL - knee)

Jalen Johnson (DOUBTFUL - ankle)

Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)

Wendell Carter Jr. (OUT - plantar fascia)

Jalen Suggs (OUT - knee)

Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)

Hawks vs. Magic Projected Starters

Atlanta Hawks

PG Trae Young

SG Dejounte Murray

SF DeAndre Hunter

PF John Collins

C Clint Capela

Orlando Magic

PG Cole Anthony

SG Gary Harris

SF Franz Wagner

PF Paolo Banchero

C Bol Bol

