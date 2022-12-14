Hawks vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

The Orlando Magic hosts the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night. Here's what you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (8-20) is looking to extend its winning streak to four games when the Atlanta Hawks come to town.

Just two weeks ago, the Hawks handed the Magic a bitter 125-108 defeat, which sent Orlando's skid to six games.

However, Orlando has turned it around, winning the last three games and hoping to finish off a 4-1 homestand. The team's job will certainly be easier this time around as Dejounte Murray sits. Trae Young is questionable with a back injury. Orlando will still be without the five players who've sat out.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...

Hawks vs. Magic Broadcast Information

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 14

Wednesday, Dec. 14 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Hawks vs. Magic Injury Report

Atlanta Hawks

Dejounte Murray (OUT - ankle)

John Collins (OUT - ankle)

Trae Young (QUESTIONABLE - back)

Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)

Wendell Carter Jr. (OUT - plantar fascia)

Jalen Suggs (OUT - knee)

Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)

Gary Harris (OUT - hamstring)

Hawks vs. Magic Projected Starters

Atlanta Hawks

PG Trae Young

SG Dejounte Murray

SF DeAndre Hunter

PF John Collins

C Clint Capela

Orlando Magic

PG Markelle Fultz

SG Franz Wagner

SF Bol Bol

PF Paolo Banchero

C Moe Wagner

