Magic Guard Markelle Fultz 'Has Another Level to Reach' After Return From Injury

Former No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz missed the first 21 games of the Orlando's Magic season with a fractured toe.

ORLANDO - Ever since Markelle Fultz arrived in Orlando, it seemed like a fresh start for a player with immense expectations.

Riddled with injuries over his first two seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers, the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft class played just 33 games over his first two seasons in the City of Brotherly Love.

But even with caution surrounding the then second-year player, the Magic felt even more confident in the potential Fultz possessed.

"I think Markelle’s ceiling – well, put it this way, he was the No. 1 pick in the draft," Orlando Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said at the time.

And while injuries have still played a major factor in the point guard's ability to stay on the court, the basketball IQ Fultz possesses is clear every time he steps out there.

“[Fultz] has got a good feel for the game, he can score, he can get the ball to a lot of places where he needs to,” Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said. “He's got a little bit of a one-on-one package where even if he's tightly guarded, he can vault up and figure out a way to get it in the basket.”

After missing the first 21 games of this year with a broken toe he suffered in the off-season, Fultz returned to the lineup on Nov. 30th in a game against the Atlanta Hawks - scoring eight points, dishing out four assists and coming away with two steals.

Over his seven games this season, all starts, the 24-year-old has posted averages of 9.7 points, 4.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

"Just understanding the tempo and speed of the game,” Mosley said. “When to push and pull back, [Fultz and Cole Anthony] are slowly adjusting.”

“I’ve really been enjoying the pace in which they’re playing at, and then their pick and roll defense, being able to navigate over and under ball screens has been good.”

But what has been arguably the most promising aspect of Fultz's season up to this point is his ability to knock down his attempts from three.

On 11 attempts through seven games, the guard has knocked down five threes (45.5 percent), something that has been hard to come by over his first five career seasons.

But unlocking a reliable three-point shot could open up another element to the already lethal finishers game.

In his 18 games last season, Fultz shot 93 percent on reverse layups. along with 72 percent overall when attacking the basket, ranking in the 98th percentile among NBA guards. On top of that, only 19 percent of those baskets came off of assists which placed in the 100th percentile.

“Every time I have an opportunity to shoot the basketball from three, mid-range whatever I’m gonna step in with confidence and knock it down,” Fultz said. “I think you’re just seeing a product of the work I’m putting in and my teammates trusting me.”

Now in the midst of a season-long three-game winning streak, the offense has elevated to another level with Fultz in the lineup, ranking ninth in the NBA in offensive rating.

“The way we’re trying to play is like that,” Fultz said. “That’s something we’re all starting to realize, especially with me trying to push the pace every time I’m out there. I think guys are starting to realize that’s the way our team can play - we’re young, athletic and wanna make everyone a threat.”

With Sunday's win over the Toronto Raptors, the Magic is now 40-38 over the past four seasons with Fultz in the starting lineup - a major improvement from the 44-133 mark with the floor general off the floor.

With a long season ahead, the sixth-year guard is ready to get his legs back under him and Orlando back to postseason basketball.

“I do think there’s a whole 'nother level to reach,” Fultz said. “I’m gonna continue to learn my teammates and they’re gonna continue to learn me, I’m gonna continue to get my wind under me and be able to play the same pace I’m playing with all game.”

Fultz and the Magic are back in action tomorrow night against the Atlanta Hawks.

