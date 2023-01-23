Celtics vs. Magic GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic hosts the Boston Celtics tonight. Here's everything you need to know.

The Orlando Magic (17-29) returns to town to face the NBA-best Boston Celtics (35-12).

But the Magic will get another big return Monday night. Jonathan Isaac is active and is expected to play on a minutes restriction for the first time since Aug. 2, 2020 ... 904 days ago.

With Isaac back, the Magic's depth continues to grow and its ability to defend. Isaac was a plus-defender before his major injuries and is expected to contribute the most in that category.

The Magic is also looking for the season series win over the Celtics after it won both meetings in Boston back in December. The Celtics won the first meeting in the Magic home opener on Oct. 22 and hope to repeat that result again this evening.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...

Celtics vs. Magic Broadcast Information

Date: Monday, Jan. 22

Monday, Jan. 22 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Celtics vs. Magic Injury Report

Boston Celtics

Robert Williams (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

Jayson Tatum (QUESTIONABLE - wrist)

Marcus Smart (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

Orlando Magic

Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)

Celtics vs. Magic Projected Starters

Boston Celtics

PG Marcus Smart

SG Jaylen Brown

SF Jayson Tatum

PF Al Horford

C Robert Williams

Orlando Magic

PG Markelle Fultz

SG Gary Harris

SF Franz Wagner

PF Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

