Magic BREAKING: Jonathan Isaac to Return, Make Debut Monday vs. Celtics

Jonathan Isaac has been on the sidelines for 904 days. He's finally making his return to the court for the Orlando Magic.

The long wait for Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is about to come to an end.

According to The Athletic, Isaac is set to play in his first NBA game in over two years when the Magic face the Boston Celtics Monday night at Amway Center.

It will be 904 days since Isaac last played for Orlando, but the Magic will get a huge boost from its sixth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Isaac's return comes after playing three games with the Lakeland Magic, Orlando's G League affiliate.

In three games with the team, Isaac averaged 17.7 minutes while scoring 15.8 points per game.

“So many things go through your head when you’re watching Jonathan play tonight,” Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said in his G League debut. “Just how proud you are, how happy you are for him, and just how much he’s worked. How much he’s poured his whole heart and soul into this. Just so happy for him. Really, I can’t find the words, honestly.”

While Isaac isn't expected to have a big role for the Magic as he gets back to NBA game speed, his return helps Orlando immensely, especially on the defensive end.

Isaac and the Magic tip off against the Celtics tomorrow night at 7 p.m.

