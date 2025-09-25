Five big games for Orlando Magic fans to anticipate
Circle your calendars because big games for the Orlando Magic in 2025-26 carry more weight. If they are for real, they must prove it before the playoffs roll around by winning at least 50 games to get home court advantage through round one and beat the top teams of the regular season.
Let’s review five matchups that would be quality wins for the Magic.
Nov. 4 at Atlanta:
The first national TV game of the season (NBC/Peacock) is a great opportunity to show the outside public how serious the Magic are against a worthy division opponent that is also expected to be a serious threat. The Hawks are a big and athletic unit built for speed, but the main weapon to take away will be Trae Young. He will be extra dangerous this year when he creates separation because Kristaps Porziņģis is now one of his pick-and-roll/pop partners, and he has deep range and an unblockable release point for 99 percent of the league.
The matchup to look out for is Franz Wagner and Jalen Johnson. Both are two of the NBA's young high-level forwards.
Nov. 16 at Houston:
Despite the Rockets losing Fred VanVleet to a torn ACL, they are still one of the top teams in the West because of their defensive identity and added firepower with Kevin Durant. Success on defense against the Rockets is about helping and swarming Alperen Şengün promptly because they can tear apart openings with passes out of the post. Houston can also be problematic because they can play a quality big man at every moment, plus they can run a deadly Durant-Şengün screen roll attack.
The matchup to watch in this game is Banchero versus Amen Thompson, one of the league's best pound-for-pound defenders. Thompson missed both games against the Magic last season, but he has the foot speed and strength to stay on top of the league's best scorers, who are not centers.
Dec. 27 versus Denver:
The Nuggets took last year’s champions to seven games in round two without much of a bench or production from a wounded Michael Porter Jr.. The Nuggets have now upgraded their reserves, bringing back Bruce Brown and bringing in Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jonas Valančiūnas. They should be one of the toughest teams to beat, but most importantly, because Nikola Jokić is a powerhouse as the best scorer and passer in the league. No one stops him, but he’s most annoyed with strength.
The matchup to watch in this game is Banchero against the highly athletic Aaron Gordon, whos is also a much-improved sharpshooter.
Feb. 3 at Oklahoma City:
Playing the defending champions at their house is a good measuring stick for how far a team is from the promised land. This should be no different because the Thunder, on top of being a deep squad with championship swag, are going to use Nikola Topic, they’re highly talented prospect who was out last year with an injury.
The main challenge will be how the Magic defends Shai Gilgeous-Alexander without fouling so he doesn’t get to the line over 10 times, putting Orlando in foul trouble.
The intriguing matchup here is Chet Holmgren against Moritz Wagner, Orlando’s top-tier backup big. The latter has the power that usually bothers the former.
March 11 versus Cleveland:
Magic fans haven’t forgotten about losing a stinging seven-game series to the Cavaliers in 2023-24. Cleveland was the first seed last year, but injuries and a second-round upset have them hungrier than ever.
This year, not letting Cleveland’s motion offense feast the 3-point line is the key. Jalen Suggs will have to be all over Donovan Mitchell to prevent easy looks off the catch and dribble, and Bane will have to be sharp on Darius Garland, who is very elusive. This could also be a game where M. Wagner gets extra minutes because he can muscle up Jarrett Allen.
The matchup of interest is Banchero against Evan Mobley. The latter is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, who can guard anywhere at 6-foot-11, but his one weakness is that he can be overpowered. Considering the recent history of both sides, expect a near playoff atmosphere.