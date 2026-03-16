How To Watch Orlando Magic-Atlanta Hawks Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic held on for an important Saturday night victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday, defeating their in-state rival for a fifth time this season and moving ahead in the Southeast Division.

There’s still a lot of work to be done since four of five members of the division are at .500 or better, but the Magic have won eight of their last 10 and have moved up to No. 5 in the Eastern Conference.

The Atlanta Hawks are even hotter at 10-1 since the All-Star break and haven’t lost in March, entering this one 6-0. CJ McCollum scored 30 points in Saturday’s 122-99 win over Milwaukee, joining Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Onyeka Okongwu as players who have emerged as single-games leading scorers this month.

Orlando has gone 7-1 in March, winning all of its games after a 106-92 blowout loss to Detroit. Although the Magic have defeated a few lightweights, wins in Minnesota and Miami and a home conquest of Cleveland should tell you they’ve responded well despite the continued of absence of Franz Wagner and Anthony Black, who has been out the past few games.

Orlando is 21-11 at home and 24-19 against Eastern Conference foes. The Magic are 9-5 in games against the Southeast. Atlanta is just 7-6 in divisional games, 18-15 on the road and 21-21 against Eastern Conference competition.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic at Hawks

Game date, time and location: Monday, March 16, 7:10 p.m. EST, State Farm Center, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), Fan Duel Sports Network South (Hawks)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), 92.9 “The Game” (Hawks)

Southeast-leading Magic look to snap losing streak against Hawks

The Orlando Magic (38-28) host the Atlanta Hawks (36-31) in the third of four matchups between these teams this season. No fooling, the teams will see each other again April 1.

The Magic have dropped the first two encounters, falling 111-107 on Oct. 24 in suffering their first loss of the season despite Paolo Banchero combining for 48 points. Trae Young finished with 25 points and six assists in helping put the game away.

Orlando also lost in Atlanta on Nov. 4, falling 127-112 despite 22 points, 11 boards and eight assists from Banchero. Zaccharie Risacher had a team-high 21 for the Hawks.

Atlanta owns a 76-65 lead on the Magic in the all-time series, which dates back to 1989-90. The Hawks won the first six matchups.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Hawks -2.5 (-110), Magic +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Hawks -142, Magic +120

Total: 229.5 (Over -108, Under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

F Tristan da Silva

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

HAWKS

G/F Dyson Daniels

F Jalen Johnson

C Onyekwa Okongwu



G Nickeil Alexander-Walker

G CJ McCollum

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Anthony Black: Out - Left Lateral Abdolminal Strain

Jett Howard: Questionable - Ilness

Jonathan Isaac: Out - Left Knee Sprain

Franz Wagner: Out - Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management

Alex Morales: Out - G League (Two-way)

Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)

HAWKS

Jonathan Kuminga: Questionable - Left Knee Injury Management

Asa Newell: Questionable - G League - On Assignment

RayJ Dennis: Out - G League (Two-way)

Keshon Gilbert: Out - G League (Two-way)