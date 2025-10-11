Jett Howard plays for his grandmother above all
On a Thursday night in New York in 2023, Jett Howard is anticipating his NBA dreams coming true, as the Orlando Magic are about to select Jett with the 11th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
At first glance, one thing pops out: the entire Howard family is wearing the color purple.
This was at the request of Jett. Why?
Purple is the signature color of the Alzheimer's Association.
Jett made this request to honor his grandmother, to giver her flowers, as she was unable to attend this family-dream-come-true event due to her battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Jermin Wardally, Jett's grandmother, attended countless games of Jett's growing up as one of his biggest supporters So, naturally, Jett was determined to make sure Jermin was seen that night, too, as the family celebrates the dream moment that takes years of sacrifice to achieve.
Jett shared what his grandma means to him with Yahoo Sports on Draft Night:
I just wanted a way to represent her. She's always wanted me to be in this position and it's hard for her not to be here. She's always been so hands on with us so I just wanted to make sure there was a way she was with us here tonight.- Jett Howard
She's always believed in me. Growing up, some people were like, 'It's hard to do what your dad is doing and get to where he's at.'
She's always been the one encouraging me to stick to my Plan A and chase my dreams.
The Howards have done a lot to raise awareness for Alzheimer's disease.
On one Saturday a few weeks before this past Christmas, Jett took a dozen children from the Alzheimer's Association whose families are affected by Dementia and Alzheimer's on a holiday shopping spree to Dick Sporting Good's to basically buy anything they wanted.
Talking about the event later on, Jett shared this with Orlando Magic's Josh Cohen:
I just wanted to give something back to them.- Jett Howard
I know how big caregivers are, especially with my grandma. She is still a caregiver that plays a big part in our lives. I know how much they are taken away from their own families. I just wanted to give something back to them.
I’m a Christmas guy. My family is a humongous Christmas (and) Thanksgiving family. I remember when I was little, we used to go and pass out turkeys.
Josh Cohen adds in his piece that Jett has shared his platform with the fight against Alzheimer's ever since his grandmother was diagnosed with the disease in 2017.
Last year, Jett joined thousands of advocates in Orlando at the Walk to End Alzheimer's event held at Lake Eola.
Most recently, Howard brought up his goal of raising awareness for Alzheimer's at Magic Media Day, right after sharing his efforts of giving back to the community with free basketball camps for kids:
With the Alzheimer's movement, my grandma has Alzheimer's.- Jett Howard
So that means a lot, a lot to my family.
So, as much as I can impact and help bring awareness to that, I'm going to.
Let's all join Jett in raising awareness to end Alzheimer's, wear purple when called upon, and reach out to families, friends, and anyone dealing with the effects of the disease with a helping hand.
My family's dealt with this disease for as long as I can remember. I am a caretaker for my dad, who deals with dementia. My grandmother battled Alzheimer's for over a decade. I am grateful Jett is sharing his platform to raise awareness for a cure, and the least I can do is the same with mine.
Alzheimer's (and Dementia) is a disease that does nothing but take.
It takes away memories; it takes away remembering; it takes away time.
It takes patience; it takes repeating; it takes caring.
Alzheimer's takes away the people we know and love too soon. Until there's a cure, all we can really do is stay as sharp as possible, enjoy the time we have together, and show compassion and love.
The world would be better without Alzheimer's. Let's make that the world we live in.
#ENDALZ