Magic Drop Final Summer League Game With Loss to Timberwolves
The Orlando Magic dropped their final game in the NBA 2K25 Summer League, losing 115-100 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.
Orlando was without Tristan da Silva and Jett Howard for the second straight game, while Anthony Black was out for the third consecutive game.
The Magic's entire starting five finished in double-digits. Forward Charlie Brown Jr. led the Magic with 21 points, three steals and one block. Center Jay Huff had another impressive outing, going 7 of 9 from the field and scoring 17 points with seven rebounds and three blocks, while French guard Théo Maledon flirted with a double-double with 18 points and eight assists.
Timberwolves rookie guard Rob Dillingham looked the part of a top-10 pick, as he had a double-double with 25 points and 12 assists. Forward Leonard Miller scored 20 points and had eight rebounds, six of which came on the offensive glass.
With the loss, the Magic lost their third in a row and finished the summer league 2-3. Minnesota went 4-1.
Orlando trailed by as many as 20 points in the second quarter but cut the deficit to 11 heading into halftime. The Magic made it a one-point game with 3:20 left in the third quarter on a pair of free throws from Brown Jr., then Minnesota responded with a 17-4 run to lead 88-74 with 9:01 left in the fourth.
Orlando cut the lead back down to six, but a 6-0 run by Minnesota put it ahead 107-95 with 2:37 left in the game to thwart the Magic's late rally.
Minnesota's dominance in the paint, second-chance points and points off turnovers proved costly for the Magic. The Timberwolves outscored Orlando 20-10 in second-chance points, 56-36 in points in the paint and 38-19 in points off turnovers.
Related stories about Orlando Magic
- PAT WILLIAMS DIES: Orlando Magic co-founder Pat Williams was an NBA executive for 51 years, including 30-plus with the Orlando Magic. He was general manager when the team reached the NBA Finals in 1995. CLICK HERE
- SHAQ APOLOGIZES TO PENNY: Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway were one of the NBA's best duos in their tenure with the Orlando Magic. CLICK HERE
- ANTHONY BLACK SHOWCASING LEADERSHIP: Orlando Magic's second-year guard Anthony Black has made strides in leading the team after his rookie season. CLICK HERE