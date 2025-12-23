Stephen Curry's second-half surge overwhelms Orlando, and more takeaways from Magic-Warriors

The Golden State Warriors pummeled the Orlando Magic in the second half Monday night, 120-97. What were a few of our takeaways?! Let's dive into it!

Magic lose battle in paint:

Dec 22, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) shoots against Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Basketball can be a funny game, can't it?! The Warriors couldn't make 3-pointer to save their life in the first half. Typically, you'd expect the Magic be able to handle business if that was the case.

Well, they trailed by one, and it didn't get better.

A big reason for that was how successful Golden State, which was dead last in paint points per possession entering the night, was in the paint. It destroyed Orlando, the fourth-best paint scoring team per possession, in that area, 62-50. Golden State shot 31-of-47 in the paint and 20-of-26 at the rim.

Conversely, finishing around the rim was far more adventurous for the Magic, who shot just 25-of-62 in the paint and 14-of-27 at the rim. They were getting clean looks, but couldn't get the rock to sink.

Magic could not survive second-half Steph barrage:

Dec 22, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Fans know all too well how lethal Stephen Curry can be against the Magic. There's arguably no more dangerous player in the league from all areas of the floor.

The longtime sharpshooter struggled in the first half, missing 10 of his first 13 shots and his first six 3-pointers. He could miss 1,000 in a row, all he needs to see is one fall.

He didn't stay quiet forever. All it took was a patented scoop shot in the lane, and it was "night night," as Curry would say (or emote).

The 11-time All-Star buried seven of his 10 second-half attempts -- en route to 18 second-half points and 26 total. He wasn't the only one that was a thorn in the Magic's side -- looking at you, Brandin Podziemski -- but he's also the only player on the floor demanding 110 percent of everyone's attention at all times.

Anthony Black continues to be Magic's energizer bunny:

Dec 13, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) dribbles up court against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Yes, he's still developing. And yes, he battled some foul trouble in their 23-point loss.

But Anthony Black's energy not only tonight -- but throughout the start of this season -- is worth crediting. The third-year guard finished with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting and 2-of-5 from 3-point range. He added six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes.

He had a tough eight-point sequence in the first half where he took advantage of a wide-open lane in semi-transition, knocked down a wing 3 and finished a ridiculously tough transition layup over Draymond Green for the three-point play.

When the Magic need a jolt of energy from players not named Desmond Bane, Black has been their foremost catalyst. His decision-making still isn't perfect. But he's made tangible strides; Black looks far more comfortable than he ever has, which is huge.

More Orlando Magic Stories

Magic rookie Noah Penda has been a 'pro's pro,' says star

Desmond Bane saves the day in overtime, and more takeaways from Magic-Jazz

Paolo Banchero's triple double not enough, and more from Nuggets-Magic