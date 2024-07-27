Magic's Franz and Moe Wagner Lead Germany Past Japan in Summer Olympics Opener
Germany got off to a strong start in its opening game of group play of the 2024 Summer Olympics, using a strong second half to beat Japan 97-77 on Saturday morning at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in France.
The Germans were paced by Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner and center Moe Wagner. Franz led Germany with 22 points on 9 of 17 shooting and six rebounds in 26 minutes. Moe Wagner had 15 points with five rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes off the bench.
Germany also got key contributions from Daniel Theis and Dennis Schröder. Theis was a perfect 7 of 7 from the field, scoring 18 points and had seven rebounds. Schröder had a double-double with 13 points and 12 assists.
Every player in Japan's starting lineup scored in double digits. Rui Hachimura had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Yuta Watanabe added 16 points. Josh Hawkinson also had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
The disparity in points off the bench was pivotal to Germany's success. Germany's bench scored 38 points compared to just seven for Japan.
Germany led by as many as 16 points in the second quarter but Japan responded with a 13-5 run to close the first half and make it an eight-point game heading into halftime. Germany steadily pulled away in the second half, extending the lead to as many as 20 with just over two minutes to play.
Germany is ranked No. 2 in the world by FIBA, only trailing the USA. Germany and Japan are each in Group B with Brazil and France.
The Wagner brothers return to the court on Tuesday to face Brazil at 3 p.m. ET in its second game of group play.
