Magic Reportedly Interested In Nets' Cam Johnson: Is He A Good Fit?
Do the Orlando Magic have another move up their sleeves this offseason?
Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported that the Magic are among the teams interested in trading for Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson. Lewis also reported that the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers have shown interest in the 6-foot-8 forward, and the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors could also be potential options.
Johnson, 28 averaged 13.4 points per game and shot 39.1 percent on his 3-point attempts. For his career, Johnson has shot 39.2 percent from beyond the arc.
With the Nets fully committing to a rebuild, Johnson's ability to shoot makes him an appealing option for many teams, but should he be one for Orlando?
Johnson's skillset would improve the Magic's biggest weakness from last season, as they were among the worst 3-point shooting teams in the league last season. They were also in the bottom 10 in points per game as well.
Orlando has taken strides toward improving its offense and shooting this offseason. The Magic signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who has shot over 40 percent on his 3-point attempts in three of his last four seasons. They also drafted 6-foot-8 forward Tristan da Silva, who made just under 40 percent of his 3s in college and shot nearly 60 percent from beyond the arc across three games in the NBA 2K25 Summer League.
Second-year guard Jett Howard could also be a part of the solution to Orlando's shooting woes. He averaged 19 points per game and made 48 percent of his 3s in the NBA 2K25 Summer League.
Johnson likely won't come cheap. Along with the potential players and draft picks Orlando could have to give up, he has three years and just under 70 million left on his current contract. While the Magic do have the cap space to pay him and remain under the first apron next season, they just gave Franz Wagner a max rookie-scale extension and have Jalen Suggs and Paolo Banchero waiting in the wings for their rookie-scale extensions.
Johnson's size and shooting make him a fit for Orlando. Teams can never have too much shooting, and the 28-year-old forward could be the final piece to a Magic offense that needs a shot in the arm after it cost them in the playoffs.
But making a trade for Johnson goes beyond the fit on the court. Orlando would have to give up valuable assets and take on a contract that could hurt its ability to keep the core of a 47-win team intact.
If the Magic are confident in Johnson's abilities and can make the money work so that it doesn't impede their ability to sign Suggs and Banchero to extensions, a trade makes sense. But if it comes at the risk of Orlando losing sight of its North Star that President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman constantly emphasizes, then it may be in their best interest to stand pat and let their young and ascending roster continue to develop.
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- NBA ROOKIE RANKINGS: Where does Tristan da Silva land in ESPN's rookie rankings after the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas? CLICK HERE
- JETT HOWARD REVEALS OFFSEASON PLANS: Orlando Magic second-year guard Jett Howard will look to build on his strong showing in the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas. CLICK HERE
- THREE TAKEAWAYS FROM SUMMER LEAGUE: Jett Howard and Tristan da Silva's play was among the takeaways from the Orlando Magic's run in the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas. CLICK HERE