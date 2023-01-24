Magic Starting 5: Jonathan Isaac Returns, Orlando Beats Boston Celtics

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. JONATHAN ISAAC RETURNS, MAGIC BEAT CELTICS

"The Orlando Magic has two reasons to celebrate tonight.

"First, the team defeated the NBA's best Boston Celtics on Monday night 113-98 in front of its home fans.

"And second, the long-awaited return of forward Jonathan Isaac finally came to fruition."

2. ISAAC GETS STANDING O

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac returned to the court Monday night after a 904 day absence.

In front of his home fans, the No. 6 pick in the 2017 draft was greeted with a standing ovation after being sidelined for over two and a half years.

3. TRADE SEASON BEGINS WITH A BANG!

The NBA's trade season is officially underway.

According to sources, the Washington Wizards are set to trade Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks.

In his final game with the Wizards, Hachimura scored 30 points in a win against the Orlando Magic.

4. CHUMA BACK SOON?

"Now, a month later, Okeke is listed as out with "left knee injury recovery" as opposed to "left knee surgery," as he had been. He's also beginning to get some on-court work done in practice, according to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel."

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic will return to the court tomorrow night against the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

