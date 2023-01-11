Magic Starting 5: Orlando Beats Portland; Jonathan Isaac Suiting Up for G League

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC BOUNCE BACK, BEAT BLAZERS

"It was a game of runs between the Magic and Blazers..."

2. JONATHAN ISAAC PLAYS BASKETBALL TONIGHT

"According to ESPN, Isaac will likely play for the G League affiliate in Lakeland for two games as he ramps up a return to the main roster and rotation.

"Isaac has been practicing with the team for the last month and his injuries appear to be fading, but his conditioning is what needs work after not playing in an NBA game in over two years."

3. MAGIC AGGRESSIVE AT TRADE DEADLINE?

"According to Bleacher Report, the Magic hasn't shown aggressiveness yet to trade away veterans.

"One of the unintended consequences of the play-in tournament is a chilling of the trade market," one Eastern Conference executive told Bleacher Report. "When almost the whole league can make the playoffs [through the play-in], you just don't have as many sellers in December or January. End of the month, we'll see more action leading into February."

4. MAGIC ROOKIES 'BETTER THAN EXPECTED'

"Houstan is hitting 37.3 percent of his threes as a rookie in 17.4 minutes a night," Bleacher Report writes. "A bigger role awaits if the Magic move veterans like Terrence Ross and Gary Harris at the deadline. Overall, the rookies have been as good, or better, than expected thus far."

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic will return to the court Friday night against the Utah Jazz at 9:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

