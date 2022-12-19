Magic Starting 5: Orlando Completes Boston Celtics Sweep

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC GRAB SIXTH STRAIGHT WIN VS. CELTICS

"With the win, Orlando has now won six straight games. That means the team has won more games in its last six (6-0) than the first 25 (5-20). It also marks the second straight road victory against Boston. Coming into the two-game series, the Celtics had lost just two games at home. Now, that number is doubled after the weekend."

2. TAKING THE GARBAGE OUT OF THE HOUSE

"They got 10 wins. They're still garbage. They're still not a good basketball team. They won't make the playoffs. They won't make the play-in game," 11-year veteran Eddie House said on the Celtics post-game show.

3. ANTHONY DAVIS OUT FOR A MONTH

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without All-Star Anthony Davis for at least a month, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Davis is enjoying arguably the best season of his career, averaging 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds for the Lakers this season.

The Lakers visit Orlando to play the Magic on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

4. MONDAY'S GAMES

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action tonight against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.