The Magic Insider

NBA star claims Big 3 Miami Heat were scared of his team

Ethan J. Skolnick

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Miami Heat were capitivating the NBA world with their assemblage of a star trio, there was one squad in the West that most believed could challenge Miami over time.

That was the Oklahoma City Thunder, who had moved from Seattle with top-3-in-the-draft talents Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook and had added a rising Sixth Man of the Year in James Harden.

When the Thunder reached the NBA Finals in 2012, it was supposed to be first of many. So it didn't seem catastrophic when LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade won that series, 4-1, for their first championship together. The Thunder would be back, and Harden -- who was shut down by Shane Battier in that series -- would be better.

But then they made a move that ensured that they wouldn't be. They traded Harden to the Houston Rockets for Kevin Martin (a good but not great player) and spare parts.

In a recent episode of Starting Five on Netflix, Durant and Harden reflected on the move, which was a result of a contract dispute in which the sides were separated by only a few million dollars.

Durant took note of Wade and James and other players congratulating Harden on getting his own team to lead in Houston, something Harden didn't really want. Durant believes the congratulations came from fear, and that the Heat stars in particular were "so f---- happy" ... "cuz we were on their a--."

James, who was on the first season of Starting Five last year, has yet to respond. At the time, he did predict to Miami reporters that Harden would blossom out of the shadows of Durant and Westbrook.

But it's not clear that the Thunder would have reached the Heat's level, or even gotten back to the NBA Finals in 2012-13. The Heat won 66 games that season, including a 27-game winning streak, with James as the MVP. And in the NBA Finals, they were pushed to the brink by a strong San Antonio Spurs squad, needing Ray Allen's clutch shot just to reach Game 7.

So we will never know if Durant was right, that the Thunder were primed to break through. But they did get a chance in 2012, and couldn't cash in.

MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS

Published
Ethan J. Skolnick
ETHAN J. SKOLNICK

Ethan has covered all major sports -- in South Florida and beyond -- since 1996 and is one of the longest-tenured fully credentialed members of the Miami Heat. He has covered, in total, more than 30 NBA Finals, Super Bowls, World Series and Stanley Cup Finals. After working full-time for the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, Bleacher Report and several other outlets, he founded the Five Reasons Sports Network in 2019 and began hosting the Five on the Floor podcast as part of that network. The podcast is regularly among the most downloaded one-team focused NBA podcasts in the nation, and the network is the largest independent sports outlet in South Florida, by views, listens and social media reach. He has a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.S. from Columbia University. TWITTER: @EthanJSkolnick and @5ReasonsSports EMAIL: fllscribe@gmail.com

Home/News