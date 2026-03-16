Who Would Be the Best First Round Matchup for the Orlando Magic?

The Orlando Magic are 8-2 in their last ten, winning seven in a row. This surge has changed the conversation from escaping the play-in tournament to award consideration and playoff seeding talks.

The Magic are healthy now, and showcasing what was supposed to be all season in Orlando. A powerhouse in the Eastern conference capable of winning both offensively and defensively, whatever the game calls for. As they look ahead at their last 16 games and beyond, the goal remains the same, but the ultimate final seeding matters.

Come playoff time, it's all about the matchups, especially in a seven game series where the better team, or the team who matches up better typically wins. For the Orlando Magic, the matchup against the Miami Heat this season has been a dream as they went 5-0 against their "big brother".

Currently, Orlando would matchup with the 4th seeded Cavaliers, and their matchup possibilities are likely Cleveland, New York, and Boston (Other possibilities come into play should they leap the 3rd seeded Knicks or fall back to the play-in).

"Sky is the limit. We just got to put it all together. ... Proud of the team."



Paolo Banchero on the W in Miami 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/o2O2btxiyt — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) March 15, 2026

Their best matchup is the New York Knicks a team that I thought would take a better jump this season. The Knicks and Magic are 2-2 this season and the Magic have yet to play against the Knicks fully healthy (Wagner and Banchero were both injured in separate matchups). Right off the bat, Desmond Bane is a matchup nightmare for Brunson, Bane is more physical and will handle him on both sides.

The Magic fully healthy matchup well with any team in the East, the depth, the star power, it's all there. They just have to continue growing their brand of basketball.

Ethan J. Skolnick

This is so difficult to assess, because the Magic have had so many of their key players in and out for their East matchups this season. Orlando is 1-2 against Cleveland; 2-2 against New York (Franz Wagner injured his ankle badly in one of those games, and it's still an issue); 1-2 against Detroit; and 1-2 against Boston. (They're 5-0 against Miami, but that would only be a play-in matchup). The bet here is that the Cavaliers set up best for them, especially because James Harden has been so erratic historically in the playoffs. A healthy Jalen Suggs could at least give Harden some trouble, even if Donovan Mitchell has scored at will against Orlando this season.

Matt Hanifan

Best first round matchup for Magic: Cleveland Cavaliers



Containing Donovan Mitchell is never easy. We’ve seen how ignitable he can be in a playoff series. But I think a healthy Magic — presuming we ever get to that stage (a tall task, I know) — has just enough size, physicality and shot creation to outlast the current iteration of the Cavaliers in a seven-game series. I still don’t completely trust Mitchell’s supporting cast — especially playoff James Harden — that has been overly reliant on him to bail them out numerous times season. Orlando can match up with them and make life difficult, especially if its defenses matches the tenacity it’s played with for the last few weeks.

“You don’t focus on streaks,” #Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said after Orlando won its 7th in a row. “You focus on the one game in front of you. And every time you focus on the thing in front of you, that’s how you get the job done. … You don’t look back, you don’t look forward.” pic.twitter.com/ZRdtTIKE9v — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) March 15, 2026

Adel Burton

The best first-round match for the Orlando Magic would be the Miami Heat. The Magic are the kryptonite of Miami. The Heat have not beaten the Magic since January 27th of 2025 in double overtime. The Magic, over the last five meetings against Miami, are averaging 120.4 points per game while holding the Heat to just 115.



The Heat are missing a primary 1A option. Tyler Herro can be schemed out of the game offensively and is a major liability defensively. Bam Adebayo may have scored 83 points against the hapless Wizards, but he can be inconsistent on the offensive end. In the playoffs, you need superstars to win.