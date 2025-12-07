Magic struggle to find groove offensively, and more takeaways from loss vs. Knicks
In a matinee Sunday showdown, the New York Knicks raced past the Orlando Magic, 106-100, inside Madison Square Garden. What were a few of our takeaways? Let's examine!
Why can't Magic have nice things?
One game after getting Paolo Banchero back from injury, Franz Wagner suffered a left knee injury after an awkward landing from an Anthony Black lob attempt in the first quarter.
Wagner was helped off the court and was not able to put any pressure on his left knee. He will not be re-evaluated until the Magic return home, so we do not have an official prognosis at the time of publication.
Needless to say, it did not look good.
Why can't the Magic have nice things? Should Wagner be out an extended period of time, this would be the second-straight year that both players suffered lower-body injuries back-to-back.
Is it too much to ask to have their three stars healthy for an extended period of time?! I have some questions for the basketball gods.
Magic did not have enough juice offensively
As a result of Wagner's absence, the Magic did not have enough juice offensively against New York, who entered Sunday as the NBA's 14th-best defense.
Orlando shot just 38.3 percent from the floor and 12-of-42 from 3-point range (28.6 percent). Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane helped spark the offense after a poor start to the third quarter. But the Knicks extended their advantage to 16 with 10:32 left, a lead too insurmountable for the Wagner-less group to overcome.
With the help of Jase Richardson and Noah Penda, the Magic did make it a two-possession game in the waning moments. But it was too little, too late, after struggling to find any rhythm in the halfcourt.
Knicks take advantage of Magic on glass
Sunday pinned two strengths; the Magic were the NBA's fifth-best defensive rebounding team while the Knicks were the fifth-best offensive rebounding team.
Advantage: Knicks.
New York grabbed 15 offensive rebounds -- including eight from Mitchell Robinson alone -- the second-most from any Magic opponent this season. While the Knicks only had 12 second-chance points, they finished a plus-four on the glass.
That makes a difference, especially if neither team is proficient offensively. Orlando's margin for error minus one of their best shot creators is razor-thin, especially since the 6-foot-10 wing is one of their best defensive rebounders.
