Magic struggle to find groove offensively, and more takeaways from loss vs. Knicks

In a matinee Sunday showdown, the New York Knicks raced past the Orlando Magic, 106-100, inside Madison Square Garden. What were a few of our takeaways? Let's examine!

Why can't Magic have nice things?

Dec 3, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) looks on against the San Antonio Spurs in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

One game after getting Paolo Banchero back from injury, Franz Wagner suffered a left knee injury after an awkward landing from an Anthony Black lob attempt in the first quarter.

Scary Franz Wagner injury.



The Magic said Franz Wagner suffered a lower left leg injury and he is out for the remainder of the game. He will be re-evaluated upon the team’s return to Orlando. pic.twitter.com/jkisEhwJjR — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 7, 2025

Wagner was helped off the court and was not able to put any pressure on his left knee. He will not be re-evaluated until the Magic return home, so we do not have an official prognosis at the time of publication.

Needless to say, it did not look good.

Why can't the Magic have nice things? Should Wagner be out an extended period of time, this would be the second-straight year that both players suffered lower-body injuries back-to-back.

Is it too much to ask to have their three stars healthy for an extended period of time?! I have some questions for the basketball gods.

Magic did not have enough juice offensively

Dec 7, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) gestures after making a three point shot in the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

As a result of Wagner's absence, the Magic did not have enough juice offensively against New York, who entered Sunday as the NBA's 14th-best defense.

Orlando shot just 38.3 percent from the floor and 12-of-42 from 3-point range (28.6 percent). Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane helped spark the offense after a poor start to the third quarter. But the Knicks extended their advantage to 16 with 10:32 left, a lead too insurmountable for the Wagner-less group to overcome.

With the help of Jase Richardson and Noah Penda, the Magic did make it a two-possession game in the waning moments. But it was too little, too late, after struggling to find any rhythm in the halfcourt.

Knicks take advantage of Magic on glass

Dec 7, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) grabs a rebound from Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Sunday pinned two strengths; the Magic were the NBA's fifth-best defensive rebounding team while the Knicks were the fifth-best offensive rebounding team.

Advantage: Knicks.

New York grabbed 15 offensive rebounds -- including eight from Mitchell Robinson alone -- the second-most from any Magic opponent this season. While the Knicks only had 12 second-chance points, they finished a plus-four on the glass.

That makes a difference, especially if neither team is proficient offensively. Orlando's margin for error minus one of their best shot creators is razor-thin, especially since the 6-foot-10 wing is one of their best defensive rebounders.

