Five burning questions ahead of Magic vs. Knicks

The Orlando Magic are getting ready for a matinee matchup against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

To learn more about the Magic's upcoming foe, we spoke with New York Knicks On SI contributor Kenneth Teape.

What have the Knicks been up to since their last meeting in Orlando?

Since their last meeting in Orlando, the Knicks have started to find their footing despite some tough injury breaks. They ended the road trip winning the last two games against the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets. They are 5-1, with their only loss coming on the road to the Boston Celtics by six points.

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane drives to the basket past New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Who has stepped up the most with OG Anunoby out of the lineup?

Since OG Anunoby has gone, the Knick who has stepped up the most is Mikal Bridges. He is looking like the two-way terror that he was earlier in his career with the Phoenix Suns, shutting down opposing wings and stepping up his performance offensively. Honorable mention needs to go to Josh Hart as well, stuffing the stat sheet.

What's something people should know about the Knicks that people cannot find in a box score?

This Knicks team is still getting used to the system that Mike Brown is implementing, but their ability to adapt deserves more attention. Already this season they have gone from a fast-paced team to one that plays slower offensively. Brown is mixing and matching personnel and playing to their strengths instead of trying to make players adjust to his style, a major change from the last coaching staff.

The Knicks are 0-2 against the Magic this season. What do they need to do to pull out a win this time?

To get their first win against Orlando this season, avoiding an in-game injury would a good place to start. They have been unable to take advantage of some absences in the Magic lineup. Slowing down Franz Wagner should be their No. 1, 2 and 3 priority on the game plan. He has torched them for 28 and 37 points. New York also needs to defend the 3-point line.

What's your prediction for the game?

Sunday matinees are a tough one for NBA teams. Being at home could give the Knicks the edge they need before heading off to Toronto for the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup. It will be a close one, but the Knicks will prevail over the Magic for the first time, winning by eight points.

