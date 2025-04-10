Magic Announce Play-In Tournament Ticket Options; How to Buy
ORLANDO, Fla. – With a win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, the origin of the Orlando Magic's postseason pathway is now set in stone.
Orlando (40-40) locked up the No. 7 seed in victory, meaning they will compete in the Play-In Tournament for the right to play a first-round playoff series.
With homecourt advantage aiding them, the Magic will have as many as two chances at home to earn a second consecutive playoff berth.
No. 7 Orlando will host the No. 8-seed (one of Atlanta, Chicago or Miami) at the Kia Center on Tuesday, April 15. Game time is yet to be determined, but TNT will have the exclusive television broadcast.
Tickets for the Magic's April 15 Play-In game, including group packages and hospitality suites, go on sale Thursday, April 10, the team said. Pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. ET, with all tickets going on sale at 1 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting OrlandoMagic.com or by calling 407-89-MAGIC (62442). Fans are encouraged to sign up for early ticket access at OrlandoMagic.com/presale.
Magic season ticket holders are given first priority for postseason tickets, per the franchise.
The winner of the April 15 game will earn the East's No. 7 seed and face the No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.
The loser of the April 15 game will host the winner of the Nos. 9-10 seed game on Friday, April 18, with time TBD and TNT holding the exclusive broadcast.
The winner of that game will earn the East's No. 8 seed and face the No. 1-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round. The losing team will be eliminated.
The NBA Playoffs will begin on Saturday, April 19.
Up Next
Orlando travels to meet the Indiana Pacers in the penultimate game of the regular season on Friday, April 11 at 7 p.m. ET.
