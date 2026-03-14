Magic Might Be Cooked Without Jalen Suggs

With Franz Wagner and Anthony Black sidelined with injuries, the Orlando Magic are relying more on Jalen Suggs to step up next to Desmond Bane and Paolo Banchero.

Suggs proved himself in the team's most recent win against the Washington Wizards, where he had a season-high 28 points and eight assists. Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley spoke highly of Suggs following the game.

“Yeah, when Jalen’s under control and poised, I mean, he adds such a big-time element to our team both defensively and offensively," Mosley said.

"You know, when he gets us organized and running the right set, defensively just picking up the ball, keeping guys in front of him, all those little things. You know, making the big time plays and that’s what we need him to do consistently. That’s what he’ll have to continue to be for us.”

Magic Need Jalen Suggs Down The Stretch

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs passes the ball between his legs in the third quarter. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Suggs is such a strong source of energy for the Magic that he impacts the team in so many ways. There is a reason why the Magic struggled in the second half of last season when Suggs was injured. Now that he is healthy, he has the chance to make up for lost time and help the Magic win their first playoff series since 2010.

Without Suggs' efforts, the Magic probably would not have won against the Wizards.

"For us, it took a full group effort to get a win and being locked in down the stretch and taking all their punches because I mean, they were throwing haymakers, and they were knocking down shots," Suggs said.

"I think it showed great resilience just kind of staying with it, you know, not getting too out of it because to be honest with you, we could’ve [given] them that game. And we could’ve lost that a couple of times. We stayed with it, hit big shots, and kept it pushing.”

The Magic have played their last four games as part of back-to-backs, and they have come out victorious in all of them. They will face more tests down the final couple weeks of the season, and that could affect their placement in the postseason. That being said, if Suggs is providing that spark, the Magic should have a chance to overcome any obstacle in their way.

Suggs and the Magic are facing off against the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET inside the Kaseya Center.