The Miami Heat announced that guard Dru Smith (hip) will be available for Saturday night's game against the Orlando Magic after he was listed as probable going into the game.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (hip) is available after being added to the injury report late.

Here's the rest of the rotation analysis, injury report and game preview:

ANALYSIS

With Howard a late scratch, it wouldn't be surprising if Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley gave Noah Penda some minutes and leaned into the other Magic frontcourt players already in the rotation. Talented rookie guard Jase Richardson could be in line to get some playing time as well.

With Herro and Powell back in the fold, there will be some questions as to which of them starts or comes off the bench, both in this game and going forward and how their backcourt rotation plays out from there.

Although the possibility exists that both play in the starting unit together, the last time the two were healthy, coach Erik Spoelstra had been bringing Herro off the bench with Powell starting alongside Davion Mitchell and Pelle Larsson.

Often times, the result of this was the Heat alternating bewteeen one of their scoring guards (Powell, Herro) and defensive-orieneted guards like Mitchell and either Smith or rookie guard Kasparas Jakucionis.

Last time the backcourt was healthy, Smith was the one out of the rotation for Jakucionis, but Smith has continued to carve out a role for himself with his defensive prowess, so it will be interesting to see if one of Jakucionis or Smith's minutes get cut for the other or if Spoelstra manages to play a rotation where all their backcourt players find time.

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Jett Howard: Out - Illness

Franz Wagner: Out - Ankle

Anthony Black: Out - Abdominal Strain

Jonathan Isaac: Out - Knee

Jamal Cain: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Alex Morales: Out - G League (Two-Way)

HEAT

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Available - Hip

Tyler Herro: Available - Quadriceps

Norman Powell: Available - Groin

Dru Smith: Available - Hip

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Questionable

Andrew Wiggins: Out - Knee

Nikola Jovic: Out - Back

Keshad Johnson: Available - G League Assignment

Trevor Keels: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Jahmir Young: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Vlad Goldin: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Mar. 14, 8:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Orlando)

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 104.5 FM The Beat (Orlando)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (38-29) and Orlando Magic (37-28) meet for the fifth and final regular season matchup. So far this season Orlando have won all four contests which also includes an NBA Cup quarterfinals game on December 9. Last season, the teams split the series, 2-2. The Heat are 81-65 all-time versus the Magic during the regular season, including 45-26 in home games and 36-39 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

C Wendell Carter Jr.

F Tristan da Silva

F Paolo Banchero

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat -4.5 (-110), Magic +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat -180, Magic +154

Total points scored: 237.5 (over -106, under -114)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley after their win over the Washington Wizards: "I saw second night of a back-to-back take place. I think our guys got ahead a little bit. They did a great job of playing with pace, playing with speed, coverages, trying to keep guys in front of us. You got to give Washington a ton of credit, you know, what they've been dealing with over the last couple of days. They came out and played hard and that was a big portion of it."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Orlando Magic On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket