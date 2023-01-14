Magic Comeback Not Enough in Tight Loss vs. Jazz

The Utah Jazz got the better of the Orlando Magic Friday night in a back-and-forth game.

The Orlando Magic (16-27) is disappointed after a tough 112-108 loss to the Utah Jazz (22-23) Friday night at Vivint Arena.

The Magic trailed by 12 points with just under six minutes to go in the fourth quarter, but a 17-4 run put Orlando ahead with less than two minutes to go.

The comeback propelled the game to come down to the final possessions, where the Magic and Jazz traded blow after blow.

With 26 seconds to go, Franz Wagner missed a go-ahead three down by a point and the Jazz grabbed a key rebound to take control of the free throw game.

After Collin Sexton missed both free throws, rookie Walker Kessler grabbed a crucial offensive board off the second miss and sunk his pair of free throws.

Wagner had a chance at redemption with a three to tie the game, but his shot was blocked by Lauri Markkanen to ice the contest.

The misses at the end were a sour note to Wagner's strong performance, scoring a team-high 26 points. However, it wasn't enough to get the win.

Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. scored 19 points apiece, while Markkanen scored a game-high 28.

Games like these are what will dictate whether the Magic make or miss the play-in tournament, but it will also help the team grow as it ventures towards the second half of the season and beyond.

The Magic concludes its five-game road trip Sunday night against Nikola Jokic and the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

