'What Exactly is Magic Guard Jalen Suggs?' Asks ESPN Analyst

Jalen Suggs has struggled to stay on the floor for the Orlando Magic, battling injuries left and right. But how has that shaped his identity as an NBA player?

ORLANDO - Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs is still getting into a groove in his NBA career.

As a second-year player, Suggs has only suited up in 72 out of a possible 130 games for his NBA career. He's averaging 11 points per game on 37 percent shooting throughout his stint with the Magic.

As the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Suggs had high expectations and potential to be the Magic's future franchise point guard. However, he hasn't shown that potential yet, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe, who's puzzled by who Suggs is at this point in his career.

Suggs has played as more of a shooting guard in Orlando next to either Markelle Fultz or Cole Anthony, but he hasn't been that great of a shooter. Suggs has made just 23.4 percent of his three-point attempts during his career.

That makes his role for the Magic a bit complicated, but it's a learning experience for the 21-year-old.

The one attribute that Suggs has that can separate him from other guards is his speed, and he's been able to use it in games, like in the clip below from the season opener against the Detroit Pistons.

In Lowe's ESPN piece, he asserts that using speed is a "viable NBA strategy" for point guards.

"Lots of point guards -- including Fultz -- face the same strategy," ESPN writes. "Some beat it with sheer speed -- winning the race to the spot underneath the screen. But it's hard to do that every time. You need craft -- changes of pace, shoulder fakes, the ability to bob and weave behind successive screens. Fultz has that. Suggs doesn't -- yet.

"He's a full-speed-ahead player. That works in transition, where his passing shines. In the half-court, he sometimes sprints ahead of teammates."

Suggs still has plenty of time to carve out his role in Orlando. The Magic views him as a key piece to its rebuild and believe he can be worthy of that No. 5 selection in due time.

