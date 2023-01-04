Thunder vs. Magic: 3 Big Things to Watch

The Orlando Magic (13-24) opens its 2023 calendar year with a home game against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (16-21).

Opening the new year in front of its home fans, the Orlando Magic looks to begin the flip of the calendar on a winning note.

But standing its in way is the Oklahoma City Thunder, who defeated the Magic in the two teams' lone match-up of the season on Nov. 1.

Here are three things to watch in this interconference match-up...

Short-handed Magic

Orlando is still paying the consequences for its involvement in last Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons.

And just like in Friday's loss to the Washington Wizards, four players will be serving one-game suspensions for leaving the bench area during the altercation between Moe Wagner and Pistons guard Killian Hayes.

Wagner will start his two game suspension for shoving Hayes, along with brother Franz, Kevon Harris and Admiral Schofield joining the big man on the bench.

On top of the suspensions, center Bol Bol will also be in street clothes against the Thunder after entering the league's health and safety protocols on Tuesday - leaving the Magic just nine players at its disposal.

Limiting the Turnovers

The main culprit of Orlando's 116-108 loss in the teams last match-up was a whopping 25 turnovers which proved to be pivotal throughout the fourth quarter.

"We gotta learn to take care of the basketball in crunch time and understand the possession of the basketball is the most important thing and make sure we're doing it by committee," head coach Jamahl Mosley said following the loss.

On the one hand, the Magic will play a completely different squad from that game two months ago, due to the various suspensions and injuries.

But in its its previous game Tuesday night Oklahoma City forced the Boston Celtics into 17 turnovers while posting a season-high 150 points in the 33-point victory, proving their ability wreak havoc and score points in a hurry.

Slowing Down Shai

On track to be named to his first career All Star game this season, the Magic will have its hands full limiting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ... should he play. SGA was a late scratch for the Thunder's win last night against the Celtics.

Averaging 30.8 points, 5.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds the fifth-year floor general nearly doubles the next closest Thunder scoring option (Josh Giddey 15.3 ppg.)

After posting 34 points, six assists and four rebounds in the last meeting, Orlando will look to limit Gilgeous-Alexander to just his fourth game scoring under 20 points.

Look for No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero to be assigned the defensive match-up against the shifty and elusive guard.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

