Magic Starting 5: Jonathan Isaac Returns Tonight vs. Celtics

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. JONATHAN ISAAC BACK

"It will be 904 days since Isaac last played for Orlando, but the Magic will get a huge boost from its sixth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft."

2. MO BAMBA TRADE COMING?

"Bamba and Ross don't appear to be part of the Magic's long-term plans as neither have contract guarantees for next season. The price for a potential future long-term starter isn't a lot, but it comes with the risk that Trent Jr. may walk in free agency to control his own destiny and sign with the team of his choosing."

3. MAGIC LOOKING SPOOKY

"The Orlando Magic is building a promising team and its beginning to catch the attention of people associated with the rest of the league.

"John Henson, a nine-year NBA veteran, spoke on the potential that the Magic has on Twitter."

4. STAN SPITTIN, SAYS KEVIN DURANT

"Stan Van Gundy is enjoying a successful analyst career after his coaching days, which were highlighted by his run leading the Orlando Magic from 2007-12.

"Van Gundy is widely respected in NBA circles, having also coached for the Detroit Pistons (2014-18) and New Orleans Pelicans (2020-21) before heading over to TV.

"Being a television analyst, Van Gundy is still outspoken on how today's game is and the differences between now and then."

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic will return to the court tonight against the Boston Celtics at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.