Magic Starting 5: When Will Paolo Banchero Return?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. PAOLO PRACTICES AGAIN

The Orlando Magic saw the return of No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero at practice Wednesday, a welcomed sign that his return could be near.

Banchero has missed the last seven games with an ankle sprain.

"I'm feeling good," Banchero told media after practice. "It was good just to get back. It's been a while. A lot of observing. So, I was just happy to be out there."

Banchero is questionable for Friday's game at home against the Philadelphia 76ers.

2. PAOLO AN ALL-STAR?

"Before Banchero's injury, he was playing not just as the best rookie, but arguably one of the top players in the league. Averaging 23.5 points per game along with 8.3 rebounds warranted some All-Star consideration. But has that gone away with his absence?"

3. LUKA SHINES, BUT CELTICS PROVE TOO MUCH FOR MAVS

"Doncic finished with 42 points, eight rebounds and nine assists on 17-28 shooting, including 3-7 from deep and 5-9 from the free-throw line. He had his way with the Celtics' defense all night long, but the Mavs' defense couldn't prevent Boston from shooting 17-33 from 3-point range."

4. QUICKLEY ON THE BLOCK?

"Quickley has been a rumored trade candidate as the Knicks (9-9) try to unclog a logjam at guard undoubtedly headlined by newly-minuted $104 million man Jalen Brunson. If Quickley is expendable, he won't come cheap, as The Athletic is reporting that the Knicks want a first-round choice for his services."

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

