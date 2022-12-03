Magic vs. Raptors: 3 Big Things to Watch

The Orlando Magic is back on the road tonight against the Toronto Raptors.

ORLANDO - In possession of the league's worst record, the Orlando Magic (5-18) look to get back on track in a road test against the Toronto Raptors (11-11.)

The first of four match-ups between the two teams this season, both clubs will get familiar with one another in the next week - playing again on December 9th and once more on December 11th in Orlando.

Here are three things to watch in this Eastern Conference match-up.

Who Can Take Care of the Basketball?

Currently the third-worst team in the NBA in taking care of the basketball, the Magic have its hand full against the Raptors defense.

Heading into Friday night game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando trailed only the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets in turnovers per game, and its effort in the loss was no different.

Coughing the ball up 11 times in the first half and 17 total for the game, turnovers proved to be the difference in the 11-point loss.

What makes things even more difficult this time around is that Toronto posts over ten steals per game and force their opponents to turn the ball over on 17.1 percent of possessions - both league-bests.

Can the Magic Start Fast?

Heading into its Friday night game against the Brooklyn Nets, the Raptors posted the eighth-worst first quarter margin in the NBA (-1.9.)

The team then proceeded to allow 40+ points in the opening frame for the second consecutive game and being outscored 41-17.

If Orlando wants the best opportunity to came away victorious against this playoff hopeful team, it will need to from a fast start.

Toronto is one of the better teams in the association in closing out games - outscoring in opponents in each of the other three quarters.

Who Will Snap Their Current Skid?

In the midst of a seven-game losing streak, it's longest of the season, Orlando would love to head into its five-game home stand on a winning note.

And a struggling Toronto team may be the perfect suitor.

While an even .500 record is nothing to sneeze at, their last two outings have been anything but spectacular. First falling to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday 126-108, before its Friday night loss against the Nets in which they trailed by as much as 36 in the first half.

Injuries can be partially to blame for performances up to this point, however this is a perfect opportunity for either team to get back on track.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

