Magic vs. Mavericks Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (1-5) is hoping to piece together another win Sunday night as the team faces Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (2-3).
The Magic come into tonight's contest with a slight advantage after the Mavs went toe-to-toe with the Oklahoma City Thunder last night in overtime and lost.
However, the Magic is still more banged up than the Mavericks as six players are still out with injuries.
Tonight, Paolo Banchero looks to become just the second former No. 1 overall pick to score at least 20 points in each of his first seven games. The only other top pick to accomplish that feat was Wilt Chamberlain, who did so back in 1959-60.
Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...
Magic vs. Mavericks Broadcast Information
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 30
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Magic vs. Mavericks Injury Report
Orlando Magic
- Markelle Fultz (OUT - Toe)
- Gary Harris (OUT - Knee)
- Jonathan Isaac (OUT - Knee)
- Jalen Suggs (OUT - Ankle)
- Moe Wagner (OUT - Ankle)
- Cole Anthony (OUT - Oblique)
Dallas Mavericks
- Davis Bertans (OUT - Knee)
- Frank Ntilikina (OUT - Ankle)
Magic vs. Mavericks Projected Starters
Orlando Magic
- PG Terrence Ross
- SG Franz Wagner
- SF Bol Bol
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Wendell Carter Jr.
Dallas Mavericks
- PG Donovan Mitchell
- SG Isaac Okoro
- SF Caris LeVert
- PF Evan Mobley
- C Jarrett Allen
