Magic vs. Mavericks Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (1-5) is hoping to piece together another win Sunday night as the team faces Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (2-3).

The Magic come into tonight's contest with a slight advantage after the Mavs went toe-to-toe with the Oklahoma City Thunder last night in overtime and lost.

However, the Magic is still more banged up than the Mavericks as six players are still out with injuries.

Tonight, Paolo Banchero looks to become just the second former No. 1 overall pick to score at least 20 points in each of his first seven games. The only other top pick to accomplish that feat was Wilt Chamberlain, who did so back in 1959-60.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...

Magic vs. Mavericks Broadcast Information

Date: Sunday, Oct. 30

Sunday, Oct. 30 Time: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Magic vs. Mavericks Injury Report

Orlando Magic

Markelle Fultz (OUT - Toe)

Gary Harris (OUT - Knee)

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - Knee)

Jalen Suggs (OUT - Ankle)

Moe Wagner (OUT - Ankle)

Cole Anthony (OUT - Oblique)

Dallas Mavericks

Davis Bertans (OUT - Knee)

Frank Ntilikina (OUT - Ankle)

Magic vs. Mavericks Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

PG Terrence Ross

SG Franz Wagner

SF Bol Bol

PF Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

Dallas Mavericks

PG Donovan Mitchell

SG Isaac Okoro

SF Caris LeVert

PF Evan Mobley

C Jarrett Allen

