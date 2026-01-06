Paolo Banchero, Magic need to improve in one key area

The Orlando Magic offense is gaining some steam this season after struggling earlier in the year.

The team's offensive prowess was on full display in the team's latest win against the Indiana Pacers where they scored 135 points in the victory. Magic guard Desmond Bane spoke about how the team has adjusted on the offensive end, especially as the game comes to a close in the fourth quarter.

“I mean, it’s something that we’ve talked about, you know, especially leading up to this game. Just how we can execute better down the stretch in half court situations, and like you said, I thought we did a much better job," Bane said.

"You know, Paolo (Banchero) was mixing up, getting downhill and getting off the ball early. Other guys were able to get downhill, create some rotations, and make plays. I thought it was great. Much better offensively. We still [have to] figure out how to string together some stops on the defensive end. We got a few when it mattered but we’re better than that on that end, for sure.”

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam drives to the basket against Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Magic shine in fourth quarter vs. Pacers

The Magic have shown difficulty in the fourth quarter in the past. After losing to the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls in the past week despite leading in the fourth quarter, the Magic had a lead late against the Pacers and had some pressure from Indiana, but Orlando found a way on top.

“I mean, there was some poise. Understanding what we were trying to accomplish on a stretch. Who had a hot hand versus being able to share it, making some plays down, down on the back end of the game, I thought was really good for our guys," Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said.

The Magic have been in a lot of close games this season, and it often comes down to one or two possessions late in the game. The Magic are just above .500, but the team could be even further ahead in the standings if they were to clean stuff up in the fourth quarter.

It's something the Magic should work on over the next couple of games because this is a crucial stretch in the schedule where the team can really have their season made or broken.

The Magic will return to the court against the Wizards tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

