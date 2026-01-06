Jamahl Mosley explains Magic comeback vs. Pacers

The Orlando Magic are back in the win column after beating the Indiana Pacers 135-127 inside the Kia Center.

The Magic struggled early on, trailing by double digits in the first half. But they were able to claw back into the game with a 17-4 run that put them ahead for good. Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley spoke about the team's comeback and how the team was able to pull out the win.

“I mean we stopped BS’ing and stopped trying to make it rat race game. Like, we weren’t guarding; we weren’t trying, you know," Mosley said.

"We were letting guys go by us, we were steps slow in a lot of ways, and then, you know, guys got a little pissed off. You changed a little bit of the rotation, and guys stepped in and decided to guard. Our defense started to create our offense, which is what we’ve talked about doing all year long.”

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero during the second half against the Indiana Pacers. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Magic comeback leads to victory over Pacers

The Magic have found themselves in positions where they dig themselves into a hole early, but are able to sneak out if they turn it on later in the game. The team needs to find a way to bring this energy and rhythm earlier in the game, so that they don't have to rely on a heavy comeback later in the game.

While basketball is a game of runs, and the Magic have an understanding of that, they are trying to figure out what they can do to be more consistent. They stuck by their principles, and that was also a part of why they were able to come out of the game on top.

“Yeah, it was big. I mean, our ability to get downhill, get to the free throw line, we shared it, we moved it, we trust the pass, our defense was not what it needed to be and I think there’s games like that in the league," Mosley said.

"But our ability to sit down and get stops is what we’ve got to hang our hat on, but our guys stayed with it, stayed the course and just found a way down the stretch. I might have to go back and watch the film, but broke down is us being in a stance and not being able to keep anybody in front of us.”

The Magic are back in action tomorrow against the Washington Wizards. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Capital One Arena. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

More Orlando Magic Stories