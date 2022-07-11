Skip to main content

No. 1 vs. No. 2: Paolo Banchero's Magic Face Chet Holmgren's Thunder - Preview, How to Watch

With or without Paolo Banchero, the Orlando Magic will look to improve to 3-0 in Summer League.

Whether No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero will be suiting up or sitting out for the Orlando Magic’s third Summer League game, he has already proven his unselfish DNA.

“One thing that I love about Paolo is it’s only been two games, but those are winning plays and I love that he’s looking to pass,” Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said Saturday. “As a young person in one of his first Summer League games when the game is on the line, looking to share the basketball and sacrifice with all the attention he’s been getting, to get somebody a shot. That’s really impressive.”

The play Mosley is describing was the game-winning basket in the Magic’s second Summer League game Saturday afternoon.

After blocking what would’ve been the sudden death game-winner on one end, Banchero dished out an assist to Emanuel Terry to defeat the Sacramento Kings 94-92.

However, after the game Banchero exited the arena with a noticeable limp on his left ankle.

With or without their top overall pick, the Magic will be looking to make it 3-0 in their final game before Summer League playoffs begin.

This time against No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder are entering their second game in two days after falling to the Houston Rockets 90-88 on Saturday.

Jalen Williams has been one of the brightest spots for his club through three games in Salt Lake City and one in Las Vegas.

The Santa Clara product and No. 12 pick has averaged 14 points, while shooting 53 percent from the field and 50 percent from beyond the arc through four games thus far.

For the Magic, Caleb Houstan will look to continue proving why he deserved his new contract.

The one-and-done from Michigan has averaged 14 points and 6 rebounds through his two games, while knocking down nearly 50 percent of his eight three point attempts per game.

Through two games of Summer League, the Magic's players have learned a huge lesson: it’s not over until the final horn goes off.

“The NBA game is never over,” Mosley said following Saturday’s win. “We had given up on some plays late when we had a lead in that first game, where anything can spark what just happened.” 

